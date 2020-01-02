Texas man’s confession to killing pregnant sister caught on doorbell camera, deputies say

Updated: Thu 12:06 AM, Jan 02, 2020

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KEYE/CNN) - Deputies in Texas say a doorbell camera captured a 25-year-old man exit his home holding a kitchen knife and wearing bloody clothes then confess to stabbing his pregnant sister to death.

Michael Egwuagu, 25, is charged with the murder of his sister, 32-year-old Jennifer Ebichi, who was in her first trimester of pregnancy. (Source: Austin Police Department/KEYE/CNN)

Michael Egwuagu, 25, is being held on a bond of $500,000 after he was charged with the murder of his older sister, 32-year-old Jennifer Ebichi.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says Egwuagu stabbed Ebichi multiple times Friday evening, killing her. An autopsy confirmed Ebichi was in her first trimester of pregnancy when she died.

"Efforts were made to save her life and the life of the reported unborn child. But ultimately, those efforts were unsuccessful, and she did pass away,” said Kristen Dark, a public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses told police they heard Egwuagu and his sister yelling inside of the Pflugerville, Texas, home. A short time later, they say Egwuagu exited the home in bloody clothes, smiling and holding a kitchen knife.

Egwuagu then walked out into the street and got on his knees as if he were praying, witnesses say.

The sheriff’s office says a doorbell camera from the home recorded the scene as witnesses described and recorded Egwuagu stating, “I killed Jennifer.”

Egwuagu was arrested at the scene. He is a former football player at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Copyright 2020 KEYE, Austin Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
