Texas news crew nearly hit by tractor-trailer in crash caught on camera

Updated: Fri 4:51 PM, Dec 27, 2019

LUBBOCK, Tex. (Gray News) - A television news crew in Texas captured video of a tractor-trailer crash on a highway while at the scene of a pileup.

A camera crew captured a tractor-trailer crash which happened just feet away from where the video was taken. (Source: KCBD)

KCBD was on U.S. 84 in Lubbock County when the tractor-trailer appears from the fog in the video.

The driver crashed into several vehicles, hitting a state trooper and pinning another person inside a truck. Both people hurt in the crash are expected to survive their injuries.

The tractor-trailer would eventually stop within feet of the camera.

The dense fog created hazardous driving conditions throughout Friday in the Lubbock area.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
