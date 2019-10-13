Texas woman beaten, robbed after coughing near couple at gas station

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - Police in Houston are searching for a man and woman suspected of assaulting a 24-year-old woman at a convenience store after the victim coughed.

Surveillance video shows a female suspect attack, grabbing the 24-year-old victim by her hair and yanking her down to the ground. (Source: Houston Police/KTRK/CNN)

Surveillance video shows 24-year-old Ashley sit down next to a man and woman Friday to hit the slots at a Valero gas station in Houston.

Ashley coughs, and the woman yells at her for doing so. The victim then asks the manager if he could tell the couple to leave.

Video reveals the woman attack Ashley, grabbing the victim’s hair and yanking her down to the ground. She continues to punch and kick her before grabbing her purse, cash and cell phone.

The incident took place in front of a child, who was being held by an adult at the slot machine.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information on who they are or where they could be is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers or Houston Police. If the information leads to an arrest, there is a reward of up to $5,000.

