Community members celebrate Thanksgiving at dinners across the Chippewa Valley

This Thanksgiving, many are celebrating with community dinners around the Chippewa Valley.

On Thanksgiving Day, community dinners were held at Unity Christ Church and Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire.

At Unity Christ Church, attendees could enjoy a homemade meal including turkey and all the sides.

"I love it. I love it. My husband loves to cook. We get up at five o'clock in the morning, probably won’t be done until four o'clock today but it'll be very satisfying knowing that people are happy on Thanksgiving," says Dean Schmitz who serves as a cook.

At Hope Gospel Mission, community members gather each and every year for the community dinner. The free meal is made possible thanks to volunteers and donations from community members.

"We've got volunteers that have been coming year after year after year and we get to know each other and we become a family. And I can look out ans see all these people and their lives and how we're touching and affecting their lives through Christ's love through us, is what it means to me,” says Patrick Hanson, a volunteer.

