The 43rd annual La Crosse Sports show brings new activities

It's fun to see smiles on family's faces when they enter and also when they leave," said Chris Navartil, the show manager.

The 43rd annual La Crosse boat, sports, travel, RV, and hunting show is in town this weekend at the La Crosse center.

Outdoor enthusiasts can see all of the newest gear available for the season.

Organizers estimate that there is around 150 different vendors at the show.

"We love La Crosse and it just brings the whole community together and gets everybody excited for spring and for summer," said Navartil.

The event is so big that it requires several days of setup and uses the entire complex.

In addition to the boats and RVs, there are plenty of new activities that organizers say the whole family will enjoy.

"There's a rainforest animal exhibit, we have a 3D street art that is here and you can take a really fun selfie at it," Navartil said.

This year also introduces a new virtual reality experience at the show included with admission.

Visitors can pick from six different experiences that include nature, the ocean, sports, and a rhythm game.

Those familiar with the experience say it is unlike anything else.

"I love how you can kind of forget that the real world is out there," said Jeff Trianh-sy, Voxel owner. "You put the headset on and it only takes a couple of moments to be fully immersed."

There's also several family-friendly activities that are returning this year.

"There's free face painting, there's free measuring, there's Mad Dog and Merrill that are going to be doing grilling presentations," Navartil said.

Organizers say the weekend experience is something that has become a family tradition for many.

"It's fun to hear an older person say, 'I used to come here when I was young and my grandpa used to take me and now I'm taking my grandkids,'" said Navartil.

The show is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $9 for adults and $5 for kids.