The 59th annual Oktoberfest in La Crosse brings friends and family together

The 'Golden Keg' was tapped Friday morning at the 59th Annual Oktoberfest in La Crosse.

The event is the longest running Oktoberfest in the Midwest and brings in huge crowds to the city.

For many fest goers, this isn't their first time in attendance.

"We moved in '68 and we came," said Mrs. Oktoberfest 1971 Betty Stoll. "We've been coming to fest ever since 1968."

Betty Stoll is Mrs. Oktoberfest 1971. While the titleholder is now chosen by committee, it previously was awarded via a pageant.

"I was outstanding Jaycettes for two years and so she got my name in and there were 48 contestants at that pageant and I won," said Stoll.

1971 was also the first year the fest introduced Grenadiers and the Torch Light parade.

For some, Oktoberfest is far more than just a festival for drinking, but also a chance to reconnect with friends and family.

"Sometimes we only see each other at Oktoberfest so it's amazing," said Jessica Griffin, an Oktoberfest attendee. "We get together and meet up here and everything is just the same. It’s fun."

The group Griffin attends with has gotten so large they lean on social media to help everyone connect.

"They even make a Facebook page for it. We post the photos that we do, we meet up," said Griffin. "We’re from local communities West Salem, La Crosse, Onalaska… but we don’t get to see each other with our busy lives and children. So, it’s so great to come together."

For many the event is a chance to dress up, break out festive buttons and sashes and celebrate years worth of memories.

"The friendships that you make [are my favorite.] They are a friendly big family and once you are in the family we always say, once you're a queen you’re always a queen and we have enjoyed everyone," said Stoll.

Oktoberfest festivities will continue on Saturday and Sunday with various events throughout each day.