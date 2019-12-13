‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ mansion sells for $150 million, sets Calif. record

A Los Angeles mansion built in the 1930s and seen in the TV show “The Beverly Hillbillies” has been sold for about $150 million — the highest home price ever in California. (Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)
Updated: Fri 12:10 AM, Dec 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles mansion built in the 1930s and seen in the TV show “The Beverly Hillbillies” has been sold for about $150 million — the highest home price ever in California.

The Los Angeles Times says the buyer of the Chartwell estate is Lachlan Murdoch, co-chairman of News Corp.

The estate centers on a French neoclassical-style chateau that sits on 10 acres. There are 18 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

Fans of the classic sitcom will recognize Chartwell as the home of the Clampett family from the credits of “The Beverly Hillbillies.” The home was not used in the actual filming of the series.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
