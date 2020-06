The Boys & Girls Club – Lee & Mary Markquart Center, Lunda Center, and Chippewa Falls will re-open the Club on June 15th to serve members grades 3rd – 6th, from Monday – Thursday from 7:30am – 5pm. Fridays will be used for cleaning and sanitizing facility.

Members 7th grade and above will be served off-site at a pop-up location and applications will be smaller in group size and prioritized.