Thursday is the 10th annual Lemonade Day, which is organized by The Boys and Girls Club of the Chippewa Valley.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., locations around Eau Claire were selling lemonade to teach youth how to sell goals, develop a business plan, establish budget, and provide customer service among other things.

All proceeds will be going to The Boys and Girls Club of the Chippewa Valley.