The Boy's and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley announces new CEO

The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley Board of Directors has announced today that they have chosen Ann Kaiser as the organization’s new CEO. Kaiser will succeed interim CEO Denisha Tate-McAlister in September.

Ann has served as Director of Philanthropy for HSH Sacred Heart Foundation for more than 13 years and achieved designation as Certified Fund Raising Executive status in 2008. Under her guidance and leadership, the foundation received gifts and pledges totaling more than $12 million from more than 6,000 donors. The foundation provided more than $10 million to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital to renovate facilities, purchase equipment, and support exceptional care for our patients and their families.

Highlights during her tenure include Foundation funding of the first da Vinci robotic surgical system in the region, establishment of the Monsignor Klimek Healing Presence Endowment and lecture series, and $4.5 million raised through the 125th Anniversary Campaign which included renovation of the Emergency Department, Women and Infants’ Services and the Cancer Center.

Her service to the community includes the Joshua’s Camp Board of Directors, chair of the board for Family Resource Center, Inc., and outgoing president of Clear Water Kiwanis Club.

Ann and her husband Rick have lived in the Eau Claire area since 1988 and have four grown children.

“The Chippewa Valley is an amazing region in which to live and work. This area is comprised of communities with individuals who are committed to serving one another. It’s been my privilege to serve in leadership positions for local nonprofits here since 2002 and I am honored to be chosen to lead Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chippewa Valley in this next chapter of the organization’s history.”