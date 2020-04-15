The CARES Act to provide financial grants to local airports

Another aspect of the CARES Act, outside of stimulus checks, is 10 billion dollars allocated to help airports across the country.

La Crosse Regional Airport is one of 87 airports in Wisconsin that will receive a grant to help with financial costs during the pandemic.

The regional airport will receive just more than $1.7 million.

The airport says a typical day during the pandemic sees around 12 to 24 essential travelers as opposed to the usual 300 to 350 outgoing seats.

"Our airport business, just like the rest of the nation's airports, has seen a reduction in the neighborhood of 90 to 95 percent," said Ian Turner, the La Crosse Regional Airport executive director. "That's really impacting a lot of our revenue streams from parking to passengers, fuel flow, landing fees and the whole thing."

Turner says the CARES Act funding will be used to make debt payments, fixed operating costs such as utilities, and personnel expenses.

"This $1.7 million is going to help us get through this challenging time to a point where our business picks back up. It offers us flexibility and the ability to keep people working," Turner said.

The Chippewa Valley Airport is also expected to receive a grant of more than six million dollars.

Both airports stress the cleaning measures they're taking to keep the essential travelers safe during this time.