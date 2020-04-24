The Children's Museum celebrates Arbor Day and Earth Day

Friday is Arbor Day as well as the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, so a local organization wanted to help the environment in a big way.

The Children's Museum of Eau Claire gave away 200 free Norway Spruce seedlings.

The event allowed people to have one tree per child in their family.

Staff members at this event said it was a great way for children to grow with the tree while making an environmental impact.

Director of Play Experience Sarah Mcinnis says "they can grow with the tree and they can see that they make an impact in this world and they learn about arbor day //edit// and continue celebrating that for years to come."

Families were able to pick up the tree safely with all the members wearing masks and gloves.

