The Community Coalition for Non-Violence wants to include peace sculpture in park plans

The Community Coalition for Non Violence wants to include a peace sculpture in the plans for the proposed Veterans Tribute Park in the site off Forest Street in downtown Eau Claire.

Jan Frase, who started the coalition in January 2018, says a local artist has been commissioned to build the sculpture and is working on designs and cost. The sculpture will have the word, “peace” written in four different languages including English, Spanish, Hmong and Ojibwe.

“It’s a good inclusive tribute to a lot of people,” Frase says.

Frase says the location is a good fit for a peace tribute.

“Veterans are very interested in peace too because they know how hard it is to fight a war,” Frase says.

The City of Eau Claire has plans for a $2.2 million project to honor veterans in the space, which is currently home to a community garden. The proposed name for the project, “Veterans Tribute Park”, was voted against on June 26 by the Waterways and Parks Comission and plans for the project are halted until a name can be finalized.

However, while there is disagreement over the project's name, Frase says everyone seems to be on the same page with the coalition's sculpture.

“The gardeners have heard about it and love the idea, the neighborhood loves it, the veterans love it and we love it,” Frase says. “I think a lot of people in the community have said ‘let’s include some quiet place to sit and think about peace and reflect on those values’.”

The Community Coalition for Non-Violence has a mission to “factually communicate how violence impacts our community and to generate positive changes.”

“It's a coalition for people who were interested in doing something about the increasing violence in our culture,” Frase says. “We view violence not as a political problem but a problem with our culture.”

The coalition suggested including a peace tribute in the Veteran’s Tribute Park in February and it was included in the park design plan accepted by the City Planning Commission and City Council in February.

The project's organizer, Mark Beckfield, says he cannot comment on the peace sculpture and he does not plan to think about the art for the project until plans for the park's name are finalized.

If the city’s plans for the park project continue, Frase expects the sculpture to be ready by 2022 or 2023.

If the sculpture is not included in the park’s budget, Frase says the coalition is prepared to start fundraising.