The Community Table hosts Halloween event featuring Feed My People's Pop-Up Pantry

The Community Table in Eau Claire held an event on Halloween for families to fill up on food and groceries before hitting the streets for Trick or Treat.

The event included games, arts and crafts, and a photo booth along with a free meal. Feed My People brought its Pop-Up Pantry for families to stock up on groceries for the week.

Kids also got some dental hygiene tips and products to help out while they are eating all their Halloween candy.

The goal of the event was to connect families with health and food resources in the community while also celebrating the holiday.

Michelle Koehn of The Community Table says several community partners helped out with cooking dinner and putting on the event.

“This is about de-stigmatizing food insecurity and really just to show that this is a warm embracing community that is rallying together around food and nutrition solutions,” Koehn says.

