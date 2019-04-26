The Community Table is going mobile!

A local non-profit dedicated to feeding the community is going mobile!

TCT Pizza & calzone Truck is a new addition to the Community Table in Eau Claire’s outreach efforts.

The Community Table’s meal service hours are printed across the truck to form a 14-foot mobile billboard.

Additionally, the food truck will be going around low income neighborhoods to distribute free bus passes and promote important services like food pantries, job training, homeless shelters and more.

Bringing an array of local organizations together, the non-profit says the truck is a mobile social enterprise.

“We've had local farmers and growers come to us and say ‘I want to contribute in a meaningful way,’ and so as a result, our calzones, over 51% of the ingredients are locally sourced here from the Chippewa valley,” says Michelle Koehn of The Community Table.

All proceeds will go directly to The Community Table to support new nutrition initiatives.

The truck is slated to stop by more events around the Chippewa Valley this spring and summer.

