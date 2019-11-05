The Community Table seeking candidates for new executive director

The Community Table board of directors and search committee is seeking candidates for their new executive director.

The current executive director, Michelle Koehn, will be stepping down at the end of November. Koehn says her family will continue to volunteer and support The Community Table.

The volunteer coordinator, Maria Ehlers, will also be leaving at the end of November. The Community Table says Hannah Guralski will be taking over the role of volunteer coordinator.

Guralski says she started her role as an intern with the company and has now worked her way up to becoming the new volunteer and marketing coordinator

