The Ho-Chunk Nation Executive Branch Aims to be single-use plastic and Styrofoam free in one year

The Ho-Chunk Nation president, in Black River Falls, has signed a proclamation calling for a reduction of single-use plastics and Styrofoam throughout the executive branch.

Marlon WhiteEagle, now in his 8th week as president, says his decision reflects the desire of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

"I'm paying close attention to what they're saying, how they feel, what's important to them," said WhiteEagle. "I just want to carry their priorities forward... through the government."

He believes there are several benefits to going Styrofoam and single-use plastic free.

"We're really kind of going in and looking to see how we can save money, but still be environmentally friendly," WhiteEagle said.

The Ho-Chunk Nation government is made up of four branches: the general counsel, the executive branch, the legislative branch, and the judiciary branch.

While the proclamation only affects the executive branch, WhiteEagle says he hopes it inspires other areas of the Nation to make a similar change.

"I'm hoping that through doing this, the other branches will fall in suit with us and if other tribes see it, that they would consider doing something similar," WhiteEagle said.

The goal is to not only inspire change throughout the Nation, but that this proclamation also helps the Ho-Chunk people leave the mark that they want to.

"We want to build a legacy that we're not so wasteful and harmful to the environment," said WhiteEagle. "Any opportunity we have to help with the environment, whether its partnerships with local and county governments, state governments, federal government, we will look to those opportunities and jump on board."

Each facility director or executive branch manager now has one month to put together a plan of how they can reduce it.

WhiteEagle hopes to have the branch Styrofoam and single-use plastic free in one year.