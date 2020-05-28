The Kashubian Capital Centennial 2020 Festival postponed until 2021

The KCC2020 Committee has made the decision to move most of our Kashubian Centennial Celebration events into 2021.

We cannot make the coordination of the international portion of these events with uncertainty of the covid-virus.

We thank you for your support and understanding and look forward to having a complete schedule of our events next year.

We will post developing timelines and updates on our webpage: KCC2020.org.

The committee is working to provide the Winona and the broader Polish communities with a significant and robust celebration.

The KCC2020 celebration that continues to make Winona, the Kashubian Capital of North America.

