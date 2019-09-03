The Latest: Police still sorting out Minnesota State Fair incidents

St. Paul police are still trying to determine if there are connections between a fight that broke out late Monday outside the Minnesota State Fair, a pedestrian who was struck by a car, and the shootings of three people.

Police spokesman Steve Linders says they don't know why someone would so brazenly open fire where there were so many people and officers around.

Linders identified the woman struck by the car as 19-year-old Dynasty Scott. She's in critical but stable condition. He says it's unclear if she had any involvement in the fight that preceded the nearby nonfatal shootings. The driver cooperated with police and has not been cited.

The fair's general manager, Jerry Hammer, says he can't recall any incidents involving firearms there, and that even fights are rare.