The Latest: Badgers unsure when Cephus will rejoin team

Wisconsin football officials say they don't have any information on when reinstated receiver Quintez Cephus might rejoin the team.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced Monday she had decided to allow Cephus to return to school after a jury acquitted him earlier this month of sexual assault charges. He was expelled earlier this year for violating the school's non-academic misconduct code.

Coach Paul Chryst has said he would welcome Cephus back.

Wisconsin football spokesman Brian Lucas said he didn't have the answer when asked when Cephus would rejoin the team. Lucas said he has canceled a previously scheduled post-practice news conference Monday with players.