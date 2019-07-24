The Latest: DNR chief tells states to work together on CWD

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole is telling wildlife officials attending a multi-state conference on chronic wasting disease that they need to talk to each other and come up with a regional approach to slowing the disease.

Representatives from wildlife agencies from an array of Midwestern states are gathering Wednesday and Thursday in Madison to discuss CWD. Cole began the conference by telling attendees that they've been trying to solve the disease on their own for too long.

He said states need to stop duplicating efforts and show the public that "we are on it."

The conference agenda calls for discussions on the state of CWD research, where to focus research and CWD best management practices.

