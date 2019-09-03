The Latest: DNR issues mandatory CWD sampling order

The state Department of Natural Resources has ordered hunters in a half-dozen northwestern Wisconsin townships to submit any deer they kill this fall for chronic wasting disease tests.

DNR Wildlife Management Bureau Acting Director Tami Ryan announced the order during a news conference Tuesday to highlight CWD as the fall hunting seasons approach. She says the department will be doing in-person sample collections in the area. Typically hunters must drop tissue from their deer off at unmanned DNR kiosks for testing.

She said the order comes in response to three infected deer identified in Eau Claire County last year. After the news conference she said citizen deer advisory councils in surrounding counties formed a committee in response to the infections and recommended the DNR implement the mandatory testing order.

Ryan says the order was issued last week. She didn't immediately have the names of the townships available.