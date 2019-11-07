The Latest: Evers faults Republicans for punting on guns

Gov. Tony Evers says Republicans in the Legislature just told a majority of Wisconsin residents to "go jump in a lake" by not voting on a pair of gun control measures.

The Senate and Assembly on Thursday both essentially ignored the governor's call for a special session to take up a universal background check and "red flag" bill. Evers cited polls showing more than 80% support for the issues and said Republicans didn't have the courage to take a vote.

Evers says Republicans "did so at their own peril" because now they have to explain their action to voters.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos accused Evers of playing politics and said he wasn't going to vote on bills he knew wouldn't pass.



MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Republicans dodged the Democratic governor's call to pass a pair of gun control bills during a special session, brushing aside advocates' demands to take action before more people die.

Gov. Tony Evers, the state attorney general, gun control advocates and Democratic lawmakers all urged Republicans to vote on the bills Thursday. But Republicans ignored them, convening the special session separately in the Senate and Assembly and adjourning within seconds without taking action.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald convened and then immediately adjourned the session about 30 seconds later in an empty Senate chamber. The Assembly was in session about 10 seconds.

Evers last month ordered a special session for Thursday afternoon to address a bill that would impose universal background checks on gun sales. Another bill Evers wanted them to pass would establish a so-called red flag law in Wisconsin. Such laws allow family members and police to ask judges to temporarily seize firearms from people who may pose a threat.



MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate gaveled into a special session on gun control and ended it 30 seconds later.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald took the action in an empty Senate chamber Thursday night shortly after 8 p.m. He has long opposed the special session called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to pass a universal background check and "red flag" bill.

Gov. Tony Evers, the state attorney general, gun control advocates and Democratic lawmakers all urged Republicans to vote on the bills. But Republicans ignored them.

The Assembly planned to take similar action, quickly convening and adjourning the special session, later Thursday night.

Democrats say Republicans are ignoring what the public wants and putting public safety at risk.

