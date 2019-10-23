The Latest: Sheriff: Slayings investigation a challenge

A Missouri sheriff says the investigation into the disappearance of two slain Wisconsin brothers was very challenging.

Caldwell County Sheriff Jerry Galloway spoke briefly with reporters Wednesday after 25-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Nelson is accused in the deaths of Nick and Justin Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin, who were reported missing July 21.

The charges carry a possible sentence of life imprisonment or the death penalty. Garland is jailed without bond.

Galloway says multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the months-long investigation, including the FBI and the U.S. Postal Service.

The brothers were involved in cattle business with Nelson and had been visiting his northwestern Missouri farm when they were reported missing. Human remains were found at the property but have not been publicly identified as the Diemel brothers.