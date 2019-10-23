The Latest: Wisconsin poll shows narrow division on Trump

A new poll shows Wisconsin voters are narrowly divided over whether impeachment hearings should be held into President Donald Trump.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday shows a slim majority oppose removing him from office.

The poll comes after Trump's public call for China to investigate baseless corruption claims against Democratic rival Joe Biden and Democrats launched impeachment proceedings to probe Trump's similar request of Ukraine.

The poll showed support for holding impeachment hearings rose to 46% with 49% against. Only 44% support impeaching and removing Trump from office, with 51% against.

In January, the Marquette poll showed 33% support for holding impeachment hearings.

The poll of 799 registered voters was taken between Oct. 13 and Oct. 17. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

