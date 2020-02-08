The Oscars are going vegan

(CNN) - One day away from one of Hollywood’s biggest nights, this year’s Oscar parties will feature something new on the menu: Sustainability.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards are the latest event to go green, serving up a mainly vegan menu this weekend. (Source: CNN)

There's been a big push to "go green" this year, as more people use their star power in the real-life drama of protecting the planet.

Joaquin Phoenix is the actor of the moment, sweeping the award season with his performance in the movie "Joker."

He is using his time in the spotlight to spread a message of sustainability by encouraging show organizers to feature plant-based menus.

"I think now consuming animal products is no longer just a personal choice," Phoenix said. "It is having a drastic and vast consequence on the rest of the world."

The Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and Critics' Choice Awards have served vegan meals to their attendees. Nearly three quarters of the menu at the Academy Awards afterparty will be plant-based dishes, with the option of adding meat.

"Everything in moderation. For me, it's the most important part," said celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck. "You know, if we eat smaller portions of red meat, for example, we have to raise and serve less cattle."

Stars are welcoming the changes, saying it's a small step in the right direction.

"In terms of the vegan menu? Yeah, I think anything, anytime anyone can contribute, it's helpful, right?" Nicole Kidman said.

Others see it as a call to action.

"I plan to change a great deal in my diet, and the way I use energy," said actor Brett Gelman. "I'm certainly not taking any private jets, I'll tell you that."

The BAFTAs asked its members to dress sustainably, with the Duchess of Cambridge wearing a dress previously worn on a visit to Malaysia. Phoenix says he's worn the same tuxedo to each award show and plans to do the same on Oscar night, where the big win could be for the environment.

Copyright 2020 CNN. Getty Images and Warner Bros. Pictures contributed to the report. All rights reserved.