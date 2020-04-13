Three local school districts pass referendums

Voters in the Elk Mound Area School District approve a $15,730,000 referendum.

YES-1047

NO-570

Superintendent Eric Wright previously told WEAU multiple items will be pursued through the referendum:

-Safety and Security Measures

-Update Building Systems-roofs/boilers/HVAC at all three buildings

-Updating the Tech Ed/STEAM Area

-Adding a Band Room to the High School

-Updating the HS and MS Libraries

-Updating the ventilation system for the pool

-Addressing Athletic Facility updates

-Building new MS Gym and repurposing the current MS Gym into classrooms

-Updating HS locker room facilities

-Extending the Weight Room

EAU CLAIRE, JACKSON, & TREMP. COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) -- Two referendum questions on the ballot are approved for the Osseo-Fairchild School District.

QUESTION 1: Shall the School Board of the Osseo-Fairchild School District be authorized to exceed the revenue limit under Section 121.91 of the Wisconsin Statutes each year for a period of four years on a nonrecurring basis for the purpose of paying District operating costs as follows: $575,000 for the 2020-21 school year, $725,000 for the 2021-22 school year, $875,000 for the 2022-23 school year and $975,000 for the 2023-24 school year as provided in the foregoing resolution?

YES-859

NO-569

--

QUESTION 2: Shall General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $3,900,000 for the purpose of paying the costs of improvements to the District’s buildings and grounds and equipment acquisition including: building and site maintenance projects; expansion and remodeling of technical education spaces and acquisition of related equipment; and districtwide technology upgrades and replacements be approved?

YES-929

NO-494



EAU CLAIRE CO. & TREMP. CO., Wis. (WEAU) --The Eleva-Strum School District 2020 Operating Referendum has passed after being on the April ballot.

Eleva-Strum School District Administrator Cory Kulig says there were 559 yes votes and 491 votes, meaning the referendum was successful.

The question appear on the ballot as:

"Shall the School District of Eleva-Strum, Trempealeau and Eau Claire Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $575,000 per year for three years beginning with the 2020-2021 school year and ending with the 2022-2023 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of ongoing maintenance and educational programming?"