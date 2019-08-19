The Stowe Family Arch is installed at UW-Eau Claire as one of the final pieces to the Garfield Avenue Redevelopment Project

The Stowe Family Arch is the newest addition to campus at University Wisconsin Eau Claire.

The arch is one of the final touches of the Garfield Avenue Redevelopment Project and welcomes people into campus at the Garfield Avenue entrance.

UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt says the arch will make Garfield Avenue the main welcoming point for campus.

“We keep hearing that we are Wisconsin’s most beautiful campus but we are kind of hard to find especially with State Street being closed so once people find us it’s nice to say you have arrived at this university, there is no gate and we welcome all in,” Schmidt says.

The arch is named after Jon and Megan Stowe who were donors for the project. Jon is a 1967 alumnus and his daughter also attended UWEC.

“We know this gateway will be an icon for students when they come to tour with their parents, it will be a great place at graduation to gather the family and the faculty who have made such a difference in their lives,” Schmidt says.

Some other aspects of the Garfield Avenue Redevelopment project include a new outdoor classroom, updates to the south end of the footbridge, underground utility updates, and converting part of the street into a pedestrian walkway.

“We have created many opportunities for students and community members to come to campus have a seat on one of the benches reflect over the river, reflect on the fountain and appreciate the beautiful new entrance to campus,” Schmidt says.

The final piece of the project will be the completion of the Stowe Family Fountain which will be done by the time fall semester begins on September 4.

