The Voice runner up, Chris Kroeze, to perform for troops overseas

Chris Kroeze is taking his headlining “Heat Wave Tour” U.S. tour overseas to perform for the troops. Leading up to the Fourth of July, Kroeze will take the stage with well- known artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd.

According to a press release, this will be Kroeze’s eighth trip supporting military overseas. The Voice runner up credits his family’s deep ties to the military for “added motivation and passion for the tour”.

Kroeze will also be providing a free album to the service people he meets during this overseas tour.

During the Middle East and African tour, there will be updates on his social media channels.

