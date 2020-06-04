The Walk to End Epilepsy goes virtual for 2020

The Walk to End Epilepsy will be virtual this year because of COVID-19.

The Epilepsy Foundation is holding a virtual walk June 15-20. The Eau Claire walk will be held via Zoom at 5 p.m. on June 15.

On June 20, The Epilepsy Foundation will hold a celebration ceremony at 10 a.m. where participants can win prizes.

Event coordinators say although it's sad they aren't able to hold the walk like usual, they are excited to find a way to continue anyways.

To register, click here.

