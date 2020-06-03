The Wise Nature Center at Beaver Creek opens up again for visitors

The Wise Nature Center at Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek is back open for visitors.

The facility shut down in response to COVID-19.

While the doors are back open, visitors are required to wear a mask inside, a plexiglass divider is in place to help protect the front desk, and hand sanitizer is available.

Office Manager Hannah Becker says, It's definitely been a long process. there's been a lot of research and reading into best practices and whatnot. we are county building, so we do try to really follow this kind of guidelines as best we can as well”.

While the nature center is open, only the bathrooms and drinking fountains on the upstairs level are open and the Scheels Discovery Room remains closed.

