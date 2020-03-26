The coronavirus can't stop some businesses in the Chippewa Valley

The Eau Claire Chamber held a virtual town hall meeting Thursday.

City officials met through a video conferencing app where people were able to ask questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic and how business would be affected in the Chippewa Valley.

This event allowed for business to ask questions along with a chat room to discuss events.

David Minor with the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce says "Part of this platform is there is a live chat room so people can ask questions we can answer them directly and we can do follow up. So really it's a partnership of all and a strong collaboration of all of our groups again trying to take care of our businesses across the Chippewa Valley."

The chamber plans on having the entire virtual town hall uploaded to their website by Monday for everyone to view.