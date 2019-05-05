The cost of farming in 2019 forces Wisconsin farmers into new lifestyle

It's no doubt a tough time for farmers all across the state of Wisconsin. With land prices going up, an oversupply of milk causing selling prices to drop and international tariffs hitting farmers bottom line, the price of farming in 2019 looks like nothing they have ever seen before.

For hundreds of farms across the state this price of farming has become too much and they have closed their doors. but other farmers are toughing it out and penny pinching where ever they can to not only still provide for their community and their animals, but for themselves.

Farming is a labor of love and for long-time farmer and former lawmaker, Jim Harsdorf and his 600 dairy cows, it is no exception. “I love working in a rural community; there is so many blessings,” said farmer, Jim Harsdorf.

Even though he loves the lifestyle, funding his Spring Valley farm in 2019 is proving to be a challenge. “We've had to totally rethink on expenses just that it's forced us to do some things that normally you wouldn't have even thought of doing,” Jim Harsdorf said.

He says he started mixing feed for his cows to cut down on costs and he rents out some of their land for additional income.” Dairy farmers and probably farmers in general are used to volatility in the markets but we used to have maybe one year or two years it was high and then maybe two years it was low, what's changed in the recent time is four years of really distressed prices based on a lot of things,” he added.

A major factor in those distressed prices is the cost of production, that's according to Simon Jette Nantel a farm management specialist at the UW-Extension. “As soon as there is new technology and new knowledge, that allows producers to start lowering their costs, then you can expect the market price to come down,” Jette Nantel said.

The cost of production is hitting hard specifically in the dairy industry, as the sale price for their milk continues to decrease. “Conventional milk is a commodity so it' s produced by a number of people and all of those people and all of those producers have to compete on a cost basis,” Jette Nantel added.

But working to lower the cost of production is not always an affordable option for farmers. “You have to weigh the cost of the equipment to the value of the technology and what has happened in recent years has really limited people having the ability to stay modernized in some cases,” said Jim Harsdorf.

But Jim says even working with the latest technology is costing them and hurting their bottom line. “Our efficiency is actually hurt us and affected how many cows we need out there,” Harsdorf added.

In addition to cost of production in 2019, international tariffs are costing Wisconsin farmers. “We are talking about the conflict with china and with Mexico, Mexico is a big buyer of our dairy products,” Jette Nantel said. With the current oversupply of milk in the united states,it's a costly conflict. “Right now, they have imposed tariffs that limit our ability to export there,” Jette Nantel said. “If we could manage to lift those tariffs then it will open the door and create a demand for our product and bring prices up for us."

With tariffs and the low cost of milk, Jim Harsdorf says he has never lost more money farming then he did the last four years. Now, his son Justin is faced with a tough decision of what to do moving forward with the farm. “I do want to slow down versus just saying right now prices have been bad for 4 years, that's a long time period so to just pull out I don't think would make sense but to re-evaluate every step that we take,” said Justin Harsdorf, Jim’s son.

As the price of farming continues to evolve and Jim looks towards retirement, Justin is faced with the decision to either take over the family farm or walk away from the business. “I think it is important to evaluate every 3-5 years where you are going, where the farm is going, the way the cows are doing and look at what is next but also what is best for how you spend your time,” Justin Harsdorf said.

For the meantime, farmers are taking it one day at a time and putting their efforts into more creative ways to market their products. “The belief is at some point it has to turn around and that's also why we really do put a lot of money into marketing and promotion,” Jim Harsdorf said.

Wisconsin farmers are taking the time to host community events and explore new avenues to bring in additional dollars. “If you want to be able to increase the income that is where you have to go to niche markets, so brand yourself as being local or do some on farm processing, and have a stand at the farm so you can sell directly to consumers,” Jette Nantel said.

But no matter what their new strategy, farmers are staying cautiously optimistic about the future price of farming. “It goes in cycles so you have got the general trend but then there are cycles and hopefully we are kind of at the bottom of a cycle right now,” Jette Nantel added.

As technology continues to evolve the cost of production could change as well, leaving the future of the market up in the air. but in the meantime, family farms in Wisconsin say they will keep being creative with new ways to keep their farms running through this challenging time.

