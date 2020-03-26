The criteria a COVID-19 patient needs to meet to constitute as recovered

The La Crosse County Health Department announced its first two cases of COVID-19 are officially in recovery, but how does a patient meet criteria to be deemed recovered?

Gundersen and Mayo say it needs to be at least seven days from the start of symptoms and that a patient would need to be symptom free for at least 72 hours.

A hospitalized patient would need to be released and there can be no fever for at least three days without the help of medication.

While Mayo wants to re-swab for negative results as much as possible, it says test availability will dictate that, although some cases will require it.

"The ones that we definitely want to re-swab are the ones that we worry about spreading to others, so healthcare workers are going to be required to have negative swabs before being able to return to work," said Matt Thoendel, a Mayo Infectious Disease physician.

Mayo says the recovered cases prove that people can and will get over this disease.

As the weeks continue, it expects the number in recovery to increase.