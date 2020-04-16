A breast cancer nonprofit went live today with Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

Komen Wisconsin held a Facebook Live event today with Dr. Eugene Ahn to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on breast cancer patients. They discussed increased risks for mortality, which Dr. Ahn says is not a dramatic increase, and how breast cancer patients should consult with their doctors to see if they can wait for treatment to avoid hospitals.

"We know that if you received chemotherapy or surgery recently, you're at higher risk of mortality with COVID-19, although it's not dramatic. I would say it's about a two-fold increase based on the numbers I've seen, so if you're still relatively young, let's say 40, and doing chemotherapy, your risk of dying even with chemotherapy in your system is still about less than a percent,” says Dr. Ahn.

Dr. Ahn also says that Vitamin D is an immune booster, and recommends it for breast cancer patients.

