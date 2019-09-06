The new band shell in La Crosse is nearing completion

There were plenty of sights to take in Friday at La Crosse's Riverside park. The construction of a new band shell, which will protect musicians from inclement weather and improve electricity, reached a new phase.

"You're seeing three arches above the band stand now," said Pat Stephens, a Tri-Chair of the Band Shell Consortium. "We call the[m the] A, B and C arches of different sizes. Those will be the structures that support the roof."

The project has been in development for almost two years. Nearly $810,000 have already been raised by the community and the whole project is only $40,000 away from being completely funded.

For coordinators, getting to see the structure start to take shape Friday meant a lot.

"To see your vision and your dream become a reality is very satisfying and it couldn't have happened without the support of the community," said Terry Bauer, a Tri-Chair of the Band Shell Consortium.

Many residents have donated by purchasing a decorative paver that will go in the new area.

Organizers say that Riverside Park is like another home for many people in La Crosse and they hope this band shell serves the community well.

"Riverside Park is like your backyard of your house," Bauer said. "So, we’ve got downtown La Crosse and this is your backyard. Every Wednesday night the concert band, Thursday night moon tunes, Sunday night the jazz orchestra. Come to your backyard to be outdoors on the Mississippi river and enjoying the quality of life we have in La Crosse."

The next phase of the project is installing the copper shingle roof. They hope to see the band shell last upwards of 100 years.

"The band stand has been very popular for everything from performances to weddings to musical attractions and so on," said Stephens. "Now that we have a rough over it, the acoustics will improve tremendously. "

The project is expected to be completed by November 1. in time for rotary lights. Pavers are still on sale through the end of the month.