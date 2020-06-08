The return of sports

Sports have been gone for what seems like an eternity but they are slowly on their way back. It’ll still be over a month before any of the four major sports of football, basketball, baseball or hockey but people are finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s kind of like that spring fever feeling, like it’s so close and you want to rush it so bad but just knowing that talks are in place and sports are trying to come back in a safe way too is super exciting,” said sports fan Jordan Schwoerer.

Sports fan Alex Faudskar said, “Knowing that it’s coming back has been an amazing thing to hear and kind of like the new format they are going to roll out for the playoffs and try to bring everything back, so looking forward to it.”

“Really awesome, I’m very excited that the Bucks are actually going to get that chance, I understand you know, at least we have a chance,” said sports fan Paul Hetke

To put things in perspective, the NBA offseason is just over four months long, and we have currently been without basketball or any of the four major sports for three months, which has made life a little uneventful.

“It just kind of sucks that you can’t just turn on the TV anymore and there’s a game, what I’ve been doing is just kind of honestly chilling on social media a lot more unfortunately,” said Hetke

“I mean just sitting around the house and Netflix gets boring after two episodes so,” said Schwoerer.

It’s not just on the national level, but on the local as well, where people have come to the realization that many seniors from across the country didn’t get a chance to compete.

“A lot of times you’re playing all four years in high school and a lot of those guys you’re playing with every single year so it would be hard not to have that final season with them and the memories that are off the field as well,” said Schwoerer.

Hetke said, “What could they do to kind of have that final year? But there is really nothing they can do.”

Either way, sports will be back, and when they are, they’ll give everyone a much needed boost.

