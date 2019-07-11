The search is over, Fill Inn Station hangs up new piece of history

The Fill Inn Station has deep roots in history of the Chippewa Falls community and recently celebrated 40 years of business. But they were still searching for a piece of their history, even offering free pizza for a year if they find it. But, one community member heard their call for action and delivered.

Before the location was a restaurant it was a gas station and the current owners have been looking for a picture of that original gas station. Now, their history will live on thanks to one local man.

"Chippewa is always awesome in general so it's not surprising to say the least,” said Kara Goossens, manager at the Fill Inn Station. Goossens put out a call asking for a picture of the old Blue Diamond Service Center. "I didn't even know if it existed so this is pretty cool that it did,” Goossens added.

And after a short time, someone found the picture and handed it over to the Fill Inn Station. "It was pretty exciting considering that we had already searched and didn't get anything,” Goossens said.

The man who found the picture was, Joe Niese. “I work at the library in town and I utilized one of our resources there, we have the Chippewa Herald newspaper digitized so just took 20-30 minutes of searching and found it,” Niese said. That short time of searching turned into an entire year of free pizza for Joe. "They have great pizza too,” he added.

But his motivation to find the picture wasn't about the pizza. "It's always fun to dig into some history of the city and to be able to provide that for the Fill Inn Station is a good thing,” Niese said.

Now, they are hanging up the gas station history to live on at the Fill Inn Station. "Now we have a piece of history and people can ask about what the Fill Inn was before and now we can say, right here,” Goossens said as she pointed to the photo.

They had the old newspaper article printed onto a canvas that is now hanging proudly on the wall to carry on the long tradition of serving the Chippewa Falls Community.

