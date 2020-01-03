The state of U.S.-Iran relations

It's been more than 24 hours since the assassination of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani.

The Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations called the strike an act of war on the part of the United States.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have been on the rise since the United States pulled out of the Iran Nuclear Deal in 2018.

Dr. Ali Abootalebi has taught Middle Eastern and Global Politics at UW-Eau Claire for more than two decades.

He says the killing of Iran's top general by the United States government was a surprise.

"Now we are in the dark room. We don't know what kind of response Iran may have and how that would escalate," said Abootalebi.

President Donald Trump has said the assassination should have been done a long time ago, but adds it was done now not to start a conflict.

"We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war," said Trump.

Abootalebi has been spending his summers in Iran for years.

He says tensions between the U.S. and Iran rose when the United States left the Iran Nuclear Deal in 2018.

"After the withdraw and the imposition of American sanctions and secondary sanctions, Iran basically cannot buy anything in the world because they have no line of credit," said Abootalebi.

He says Iranians feel like they are currently in an economic war with the U.S.

Friday, Trump announced more than 3,000 troops were being deployed to the region after the attack.

Abootalebi says the tensions could rise even more, and have consequences that go beyond the economy.

"I do not expect a full scale war, again because we don't have troops there. But even an escalation could lead to damages, as well as deaths of Iranians and American soldiers.

While war is not the intention of the U.S. according to Trump, Abootalebi says the ideal outcome for both countries would involve a tactic these two have rarely used as of late.

"Words is not enough, so the best case scenario is for the U.S. to use diplomacy and to give some concessions," he said.

As for the impact these actions could have on local military members, the Wisconsin National Guard told WEAU it cannot speculate on future missions or events, but say they always stand ready for their state and federal missions, or whatever may be asked of their Soldiers and Airmen.