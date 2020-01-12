Patriots star Edelman arrested for vandalism in California

New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested near LA on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after allegedly jumping on the hood of someone's car.

Police say Edelman caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday in Beverly Hills. The 33-year-old receiver was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court in April.

It wasn't known Sunday if he had an attorney, and the Patriots had no comment. Edelman led the Pats during the regular season with 100 receptions and six touchdowns. But injuries took a toll. He was mostly a non-factor in New England's playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans