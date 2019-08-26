Thieves smash through wall of Detroit liquor store with excavator

Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 7:22 AM, Aug 26, 2019

DETROIT (WDIV/CNN) - A party store in Detroit faces massive repairs following a break-in during which thieves used an excavator to gain entry to the business, causing upwards of $150,000 in structural damage.

The front wall of the store was smashed open, causing upwards of $150,000 in structural damage and destroying $75,000 worth of liquor. (Source: WDIV/JR Party Store/CNN)

The owner of JR Party Store in Detroit says he couldn’t believe his eyes when he watched the security camera feed on his phone, as thieves drove an excavator into the family-run business early Sunday morning.

The front wall of the store was smashed open, causing upwards of $150,000 in structural damage and destroying $75,000 worth of liquor, including multiple shelves of high-end scotch.

The excavator, which belongs to Smalley Construction, was being used for house demolitions a few blocks away. Employee Rickey Williams says he doesn’t know how the thieves started the vehicle.

The party store will be closed for at least three days while repairs are made.

Copyright 2019 WDIV, JR Party Store via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus