Third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Monroe County

Monroe County Health Department has confirmed the third case of

COVID-19 in Monreo County. The three cases are unrelated.

The individual is a female in her 50’s with mild to moderate symptoms who is currently isolating at home.

“We are experiencing community spread in Monroe County and throughout Wisconsin. We need everyone to act as though you already have COVID-19 or the people in the community do” said Sharon Nelson, Director/Health Officer.

Nelson also said, "Since not everyone is able to be tested, there are likely more cases in the county than we are aware of."