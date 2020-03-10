Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday that a third person has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say this person was exposed while traveling in the U.S. and is currently isolated at home.

“We are working with our local health departments to make sure everyone who has been in contact with our confirmed cases is notified. We continue to urge state residents to take precautions to avoid illness,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers