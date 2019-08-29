'This ain't your mother's marijuana," surgeon general says

Federal health officials are issuing a national warning against marijuana use by adolescents and pregnant women, as more states legalize some forms of the drug's use. (Source: Pixabay)
By  | 
Updated: Thu 9:40 AM, Aug 29, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials are issuing a national warning against marijuana use by adolescents and pregnant women, as more states legalize some forms of the drug's use.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams made the announcement Thursday.

The warning comes as more than 30 states have legalized marijuana for medical purposes or personal use.

Adams says the science shows marijuana is harmful to the developing brains of teenagers and to the human fetus.

The drug has also gotten stronger. Adams says, "This ain't your mother's marijuana."

Azar said President Donald Trump is donating part of his salary to pay for a promotional campaign to highlight the warning.

The officials note that while state laws have changed legalizing marijuana, federal law hasn't.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus