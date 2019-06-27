This year's Parade of Homes winners announced

The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association announced the People’s Choice award winners for the 2019 Parade of Homes.

The year’s winners are:

• Category I (Under $300,000): Ashley Construction – House #2: 20174 63rd Ave N, Chippewa Falls

Located in the new Lake Wissota Lemay Development, this 2,685 square foot home featured vaulted ceilings, a covered porch, open concept living space, fireplace, and shiplap accents.

• Category II ($300,000 – 370,000): Chippewa Valley Technical College Residential Construction Program – House #5: 2355 McKinley Road, Eau Claire

This 2,355 square foot home is located in the Highclere subdivision located on the northwest side of Eau Claire. This home was constructed by students in the Residential Construction Program at CVTC and they provided input into the design finishes, which included: basement bar, vintage barnwood accent wall surrounding the fireplace, large stamped concrete patio with access to backyard firepit, maple woodwork, and master suite tray ceiling with accent lighting.

• Category III ($370,001 – 450,000): Holzinger Homes LLC – House #11: 1010 S 50th Ave, Eau Claire

Located in the town of Seymour, this craftsman style home had 3,298 square feet and featured farmhouse décor. Design elements included: dark blue painted island cabinetry, floating shelves and vanities, screen porch, free-standing soaking tub, custom cable railings, and a walk-in pantry with custom shelving.

• Category IV (Over $450,000): JW Custom Homes, Inc. – House #12: 809 Timber View Drive, Altoona

Located on one of the few remaining lots on Timber View Drive, this 3,800 square foot home showcased the homeowner’s tastes through custom cabinetry and shelving, coffered ceiling with beams, outdoor entertainment space with outdoor kitchen, exercise room with custom sauna, and a wet bar on the lower level.

• Category V (Remodels): Betts Bros. Remodeling – House #B: 5572 Prill Road, Eau Claire

This 7,209 square foot remodeling project took a 1973 home, situated on 12 acres of Otter Creek, and updated the home while retaining the original character. This unique home has an atrium in the center of the living space and remodeled updates included: reclaimed and rough sawn cabinetry, millwork and flooring; a billiards and dart room next to the kitchen, home theater, recreational room, covered hot tub, wood burning fireplaces, and much more.

The 2019 Parade of Homes saw over 5,200 people touring the 15 new homes and three remodeled homes created by 13 local builders. The homes were located throughout Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Altoona and Bloomer. New homes ranged in value from about $170,000 to about $600,000. This was the first year remodeling projects were featured as part of the Parade of Homes and three projects were available for viewing June 8 and 9. The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is excited to continue to include remodeled homes in future Parade of Homes.

