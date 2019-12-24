Thousands mark Christmas in West Bank town of Bethlehem

Clergymen participate in Christmas celebrations outside the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Updated: Tue 5:58 PM, Dec 24, 2019

(AP) - Thousands of Christians descended for Christmas Eve celebrations in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

Visitors converged Tuesday on the town’s large Christmas tree in Manger Square, just beside the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born.

Palestinian marching bands greeted visitors with the sound of drums and bagpipes filling the cool, clear air.

The Palestinian tourism minister says this year’s celebrations capped the most successful year in history for Palestinian tourism.

In his homily at Midnight Mass, the Vatican’s top clergyman in the Holy Land lamented the region’s deep divisions, but praised “those who still have a desire to love mankind.”

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus