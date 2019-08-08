Thousands of volunteers prepare for Ashley for the Arts

This weekend tens of thousands will descend into Arcadia for the 11th annual Ashley for the Arts.

Each August, Ashley for the Arts showcases local art, nationally-known musical acts, and plenty of family entertainment.

"We're a population of less than 3,000 people so you can really say that the city comes alive when Ashley for the Arts comes around in August. Because you get so much traffic that comes through, you get a lot of local businesses that get a lot of people that come in and visit them, different restaurants, things of that nature," said Ashley for the Arts Event Director Cole Bawek.

At the core of Ashley for the Arts, a way to support area schools and non-profits.

But for such a good cause, a lot of work goes into the weekend.

This year it's taking over 4,000 volunteers to help turn Arcadia's Memorial Park into Ashley for the Arts.

"It's just a great way for them to raise funds because some of their programs might need a little bit more funding then some other programs throughout the school year. And this is just a great way for them when they come and they volunteer at Ashley for the Arts that they can raise those funds to go towards their music, arts, academic, or even sports organizations," said Bawek.

Olivia Saxe is one of the many volunteers helping put together the event.

The incoming 8th grader at Mondovi Middle School is raising money for a class trip to Washington D.C.

"I think it's really cool that they're letting people volunteer to help with trips like this. So kids like me and my friends and stuff can come volunteer, help raise money for these trips," said Saxe.

Ashley for the Arts runs through Saturday and the gates are open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Wristbands are $15 and can be bought at the entrance and are good for the entire weekend.

