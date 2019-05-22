Thousands without power after overnight wind in north central Wisconsin

Utility repair crews are working throughout north central Wisconsin to restore power to thousands of people in the region.

At its peak around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Wisconsin Public Service reported more than 31,000 people had lost power. That number has been steadily declining in the hours since with the majority of outages in Wausau, Merrill and Stevens Point.

Our sister-station spotted several downed trees which could affect morning commutes. As of Wednesday morning, there was no word on any injuries related to the high wind.