Three Gordy's Markets to become KJ's Fresh Markets

KJ’S of Wisconsin, Inc., Thursday announced it has entered into an agreement with SpartanNash to acquire the existing Gordy’s stores in Barron, Chetek and Cornell, Wisc. and rebrand the stores KJ’s Fresh Market. SpartanNash will continue to distribute grocery and fresh products to the three stores.

KJ’s Fresh Market, and its related company Johanneson’s Inc., operate grocery stores under the Marketplace Foods and Drug banner, MP Wine and Spirits stores, MP Gas and Convenience stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota.

“We look forward to building relationships with our retail team members, store guests and local partners, listening and learning about how we can better serve each of these three unique communities’ needs,” CEO Keith Johanneson said. “Our goal is to provide quality groceries, superior meat and produce -- all in an inviting shopping experience in every store. We intend to invest in remodeling and making physical plant improvements once we fully evaluate the needs of the local communities.”

The transaction is expected to close in early June.

Johanneson stated KJ’s Fresh Market will begin working next week with the local store management and team members to start the transition.

