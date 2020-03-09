Three candidates for Altoona School Board take part in forum

Three candidates vying for the Altoona School Board squared off, four weeks before the Wisconsin Spring Primary Election.

Hillarie Roth, Gregg Webert, and Terry Neff had a chance to explain why they're running and answer questions about issues tied to the district.

In light of recent events surrounding the Altoona School District, all three candidates worked to present their best approach for working within the district and the surrounding community.

"Through my one year on the board, I've met a lot of the administrators from the high school. So, I feel that I do have a personal connection with a lot of the staff and administration and that does help get feedback and information," said Terry Neff.

"I'm actually leaving for DC on Saturday where I will be meeting with legislators to collaborate on education issues on both sides education is so bipartisan nonpartisan whichever you want to pick we need to collaborate and we need to build bridges for the betterment of our students and our communities," said Hillarie Roth.

"You have awesome staff members in Altoona. You have co-award-winning staff members, but they're still disgruntlement and there's still some issues of morale in this school district. We need to fix that," said Gregg Webert.

The top-two vote-getters on April 7 will win a three-year term on the Altoona School Board beginning April 27.